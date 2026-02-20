Left Menu

Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines

Former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao, his wife, and five others were released after being detained for disrupting NTPC operations by staging a protest. They were advocating for laborers' compensation, and while detained briefly, the situation has since stabilized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 20-02-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 20:53 IST
Freed from Detention: The Sao Saga at NTPC Mines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao, his wife Nirmala Devi, and five others were released from custody on a PR bond following their detention at the Keredari Police Station. They were apprehended for staging a protest that disrupted NTPC operations, according to Officer-in-Charge Ganesh Kumar.

The group was detained for allegedly organizing a dharna in front of colliery pits and dispatch centers, which was reportedly causing substantial financial losses for NTPC. Officer Kumar confirmed that they were picked up from their residence in Pagar and were released later that night.

A senior police official suggested that Sao and his wife were possibly encouraging laborers to protest over compensation issues at NTPC's Keredari and Chatti-Bariatu coal mines. The agitation spanned from January 21 until their detention on Thursday. Authorities report that the situation at the NTPC site has returned to normal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

Tensions Rise as Israeli Strikes Hit Lebanon: A Breakdown

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

Supreme Court Strips Trump's Tariff Powers

 Global
3
Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outburst

Trump's Fiery Rebuke: Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Sparks Presidential Outbur...

 Global
4
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026