Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Tragedy in Gujarat Spurs Rescue Efforts Amid Safety Concerns

A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in Gujarat's Vadodara district after the Gambhira bridge collapsed, resulting in multiple casualties. The operation involves local and national rescue teams grappling with challenging conditions such as muddy terrain and hazardous materials. Multiple past bridge collapses in Gujarat raise safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:14 IST
Bridge Collapse Tragedy in Gujarat Spurs Rescue Efforts Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A relentless search-and-rescue mission has continued into its third day at the Mahisagar river, following the devastating Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara district, Gujarat. Officials confirmed that two individuals remain missing in the aftermath of this disaster that has already claimed 18 lives.

This tragedy unfolded when a section of the bridge, a crucial link between Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way, plummeting several vehicles into the river below. The recovery efforts are spearheaded by the National Disaster Response Force and supported by the State Disaster Response Force, with the Vadodara Collector, Anil Dhameliya, emphasizing the critical objective of retrieving the body of a trapped victim and locating a missing truck driver.

Rescue operations are challenged by environmental hazards, including corrosive substances present in the water and treacherous muddy conditions. In response, authorities, with assistance from the Indian Army, have set up a temporary platform to facilitate recovery efforts. The incident raises alarms over infrastructure integrity in Gujarat, particularly as recent years have seen several bridge collapses across the state.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025