Bridge Collapse Tragedy in Gujarat Spurs Rescue Efforts Amid Safety Concerns
A search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in Gujarat's Vadodara district after the Gambhira bridge collapsed, resulting in multiple casualties. The operation involves local and national rescue teams grappling with challenging conditions such as muddy terrain and hazardous materials. Multiple past bridge collapses in Gujarat raise safety concerns.
A relentless search-and-rescue mission has continued into its third day at the Mahisagar river, following the devastating Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara district, Gujarat. Officials confirmed that two individuals remain missing in the aftermath of this disaster that has already claimed 18 lives.
This tragedy unfolded when a section of the bridge, a crucial link between Anand and Vadodara districts, gave way, plummeting several vehicles into the river below. The recovery efforts are spearheaded by the National Disaster Response Force and supported by the State Disaster Response Force, with the Vadodara Collector, Anil Dhameliya, emphasizing the critical objective of retrieving the body of a trapped victim and locating a missing truck driver.
Rescue operations are challenged by environmental hazards, including corrosive substances present in the water and treacherous muddy conditions. In response, authorities, with assistance from the Indian Army, have set up a temporary platform to facilitate recovery efforts. The incident raises alarms over infrastructure integrity in Gujarat, particularly as recent years have seen several bridge collapses across the state.
