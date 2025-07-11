Left Menu

Surviving Nature's Fury: A Harrowing Night Along Guadalupe River

Jane Towler, awakened by her friend's urgent call during a catastrophic flood along the Guadalupe River, guided her family to safety. Despite rising waters and near-tragedy, they found refuge on their roof and helped fellow survivors. Their ordeal underscores the perils of natural disasters and community resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerrville | Updated: 11-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 12:36 IST
Surviving Nature's Fury: A Harrowing Night Along Guadalupe River
  • Country:
  • United States

A terrifying flood along the Guadalupe River left Jane Towler and her family scrambling for safety in the early hours of the morning. As torrents of water surged into her Texas Hill Country cabin, Towler's instincts took over, directing her family to the roof in search of refuge.

As the water climbed, Alden Towler, Jane's son, worked feverishly to secure belongings and formulate an escape strategy. With the power out and uncertainty mounting, they managed to contact emergency services, though help seemed far off. Facing darkness and rising tides, their only evacuation route was upward.

They eventually found reprieve atop their house as the floodwaters began to recede slowly. After sunrise, the Towlers and their companion Shabd Simon-Alexander provided medical assistance to fellow survivors. Their remarkable story highlights both the destructive power of nature and the indomitable spirit of community support.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025