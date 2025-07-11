Surviving Nature's Fury: A Harrowing Night Along Guadalupe River
Jane Towler, awakened by her friend's urgent call during a catastrophic flood along the Guadalupe River, guided her family to safety. Despite rising waters and near-tragedy, they found refuge on their roof and helped fellow survivors. Their ordeal underscores the perils of natural disasters and community resilience.
A terrifying flood along the Guadalupe River left Jane Towler and her family scrambling for safety in the early hours of the morning. As torrents of water surged into her Texas Hill Country cabin, Towler's instincts took over, directing her family to the roof in search of refuge.
As the water climbed, Alden Towler, Jane's son, worked feverishly to secure belongings and formulate an escape strategy. With the power out and uncertainty mounting, they managed to contact emergency services, though help seemed far off. Facing darkness and rising tides, their only evacuation route was upward.
They eventually found reprieve atop their house as the floodwaters began to recede slowly. After sunrise, the Towlers and their companion Shabd Simon-Alexander provided medical assistance to fellow survivors. Their remarkable story highlights both the destructive power of nature and the indomitable spirit of community support.
