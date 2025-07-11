Left Menu

Neglected Voices: Delhi's Jai Hind Camp's Electricity Crisis Amid Allegations of Discrimination

Residents of Jai Hind Camp in Delhi face days without electricity and water, raising concerns of discrimination and neglect by local authorities. Claims of targeted disconnection and unresponsive officials highlight the struggles of Bengali-speaking migrants amid broader regional biases and administrative challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the bustling Vasant Kunj area of Delhi, the Jai Hind Camp, primarily inhabited by Bengali-speaking migrants, has been plunged into darkness and waterlessness for over three days. This essential services outage has sparked accusations of discrimination and negligence from local authorities.

Residents claim the disconnection occurred without warning. According to Shyam Singh, community meters for both a temple and mosque were targeted, despite cleared dues. The incident has incited protests from the community and drawn criticism from political leaders like West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who suggests a broader bias against Bengali-speaking individuals.

Amid stagnant rainwater and rising humidity, the camp's dwellers, including domestic workers, face dire conditions. Calls to address their plight echo amidst memories of past instances of bias, with no resolution in sight from local governance, as families struggle with hand fans and shared water pots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

