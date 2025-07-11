Travel Advisory: Landslide Risks on Shillong-Dawki Road

Authorities have issued a travel advisory urging tourists and commuters to avoid the route through Pynursla on the Shillong-Dawki road due to landslide risks. The road is currently under construction, adding to the perilous travel conditions.

Dawki is renowned for its clear waters of the Umngot River, drawing thousands annually for recreational and scenic pursuits. However, monsoon-driven landslides have heightened the dangers along the road stretch between Laitlyngkot and Lyngkyrdem.

The road project, spanning around 85 km, is crucial for tourism and cross-border trade with Bangladesh. Funded by JICA, the development is delayed due to weather, terrain challenges, and land acquisition issues, advancing the competition date beyond the initial 2024 goal.