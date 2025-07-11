Left Menu

Travel Advisory: Landslide Risks on Shillong-Dawki Road

Tourists and commuters are advised to avoid traveling via Pynursla on the Shillong-Dawki road in Meghalaya due to landslide risks. The road is under construction, funded by JICA, and expected to be completed later than the 2024 target due to various challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:51 IST
Travel Advisory: Landslide Risks on Shillong-Dawki Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have issued a travel advisory urging tourists and commuters to avoid the route through Pynursla on the Shillong-Dawki road due to landslide risks. The road is currently under construction, adding to the perilous travel conditions.

Dawki is renowned for its clear waters of the Umngot River, drawing thousands annually for recreational and scenic pursuits. However, monsoon-driven landslides have heightened the dangers along the road stretch between Laitlyngkot and Lyngkyrdem.

The road project, spanning around 85 km, is crucial for tourism and cross-border trade with Bangladesh. Funded by JICA, the development is delayed due to weather, terrain challenges, and land acquisition issues, advancing the competition date beyond the initial 2024 goal.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025