Traffic Chaos in Ajmer: Ramsetu Bridge Closure Sparks Commuter Struggles

Ajmer residents are grappling with severe traffic congestion after the closure of the Ramsetu Bridge. The shutdown follows a local court order issued on Wednesday in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) by two residents who raised concerns about the bridge's structural integrity and design flaws.

The court has also issued notices to key city officials as it examines the case. The four-lane Y-shaped bridge, connecting strategic locations within the city, was a major component of Ajmer's transport network. Its closure has led to a significant surge in traffic on already crowded alternative routes.

Construction of the bridge started in July 2018, with multiple delays pushing its completion to May 2023. Despite recent damage due to rain, the bridge had an official inauguration attended by then Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Now, the city's infrastructure challenges highlight the growing need for effective urban planning and maintenance.

