HSBC's Strategic Exit from Climate Alliance: A Shift in Banking's Approach

British banking giant HSBC announced its departure from the climate-focused Net-Zero Banking Alliance. This decision aligns with recent actions by other global banks like JPMorgan and Citi who have also exited the coalition this year.

Despite its exit, HSBC pledges to remain committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations by the middle of the century. The bank plans to update its transition strategy, leveraging the emissions-reduction frameworks previously established.

HSBC's move also responds to external political pressures, particularly from U.S. Republican critics, and follows its revised approach to lending in the fossil fuel sector. The bank emphasizes aligning its finance targets with the latest scientific evidence and credible pathways.

