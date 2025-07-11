HSBC's Strategic Exit from Climate Alliance: A Shift in Banking's Approach
British bank HSBC has announced its exit from the Net-Zero Banking Alliance, joining peers like JPMorgan and Citi. Despite the withdrawal, HSBC reaffirms its commitment to achieving net-zero emissions across its operations by mid-century. The move aligns with a strategic review of its fossil fuel lending approach and external pressures.
British banking giant HSBC announced its departure from the climate-focused Net-Zero Banking Alliance. This decision aligns with recent actions by other global banks like JPMorgan and Citi who have also exited the coalition this year.
Despite its exit, HSBC pledges to remain committed to achieving net-zero emissions in its operations by the middle of the century. The bank plans to update its transition strategy, leveraging the emissions-reduction frameworks previously established.
HSBC's move also responds to external political pressures, particularly from U.S. Republican critics, and follows its revised approach to lending in the fossil fuel sector. The bank emphasizes aligning its finance targets with the latest scientific evidence and credible pathways.
