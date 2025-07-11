Trump Surveys Devastating Texas Floods Amidst Response Scrutiny

President Donald Trump embarked on a mission to central Texas on Friday morning, aiming to survey the aftermath of the flash floods that claimed 120 lives. This comes at a time of growing concerns over the government's response to the disaster, which left many unanswered questions.

Upon arrival, Trump planned to meet with victims' families and emergency personnel in the affected south-central Texas area, especially in Kerr County, known as "flash flood alley." Over a foot of rain within an hour swelled the Guadalupe River, causing catastrophic flooding.

With more than 160 individuals reported missing, scrutiny is intensifying on local and federal responses. Critics highlight the absence of an early-warning system, and discussions are underway on future preventive measures. Meanwhile, the state legislature and federal agencies continue their investigations.