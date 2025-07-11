Left Menu

Trump Surveys Devastating Texas Floods Amidst Response Scrutiny

President Trump visited central Texas to assess the damage from catastrophic flash flooding that left 120 dead. Amidst mounting questions about government response, Trump pledged support for new warning systems. Local and federal officials face scrutiny over emergency preparedness and the ensuing devastation.

President Donald Trump embarked on a mission to central Texas on Friday morning, aiming to survey the aftermath of the flash floods that claimed 120 lives. This comes at a time of growing concerns over the government's response to the disaster, which left many unanswered questions.

Upon arrival, Trump planned to meet with victims' families and emergency personnel in the affected south-central Texas area, especially in Kerr County, known as "flash flood alley." Over a foot of rain within an hour swelled the Guadalupe River, causing catastrophic flooding.

With more than 160 individuals reported missing, scrutiny is intensifying on local and federal responses. Critics highlight the absence of an early-warning system, and discussions are underway on future preventive measures. Meanwhile, the state legislature and federal agencies continue their investigations.

