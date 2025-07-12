Fierce Wildfires Force Evacuations in U.S. National Parks

Wildfires have prompted evacuations at two national parks in the western United States, with both staff and visitors being cleared for safety.

At Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, sparked by lightning, the fire has spread across 2.5 square miles since its ignition. Despite efforts, the blaze remains uncontained, leading to the park's indefinite closure, according to park authorities.

Simultaneously, the Grand Canyon's North Rim in Arizona faced evacuation after a thunderstorm-induced fire burned through 1.5 square miles of land. With safety as a priority, ground crews and air support are actively combatting the fiery threat.