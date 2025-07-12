Left Menu

Vermont's Recurring Deluge: Communities Battling Unyielding Floods

Rural Vermont witnessed significant flooding for the third consecutive summer, causing extensive property damage and road washouts. Intense rainfall and severe weather tested local resilience, with emergency services rescuing residents. Experts attribute these floods to climate change and Vermont's mountainous geography. The recent deluge was accompanied by damages in Massachusetts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sutton | Updated: 12-07-2025 03:22 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 03:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rural communities in Vermont face significant challenges as they again combat severe flooding, marking the third summer in a row this has occurred. Early Friday, residents awoke to find their homes damaged and roads washed out after heavy rains and rapid flooding swept through the area.

According to Robert Haynes from the National Weather Service's Burlington office, local water bodies swelled significantly with up to five inches of rain falling on Thursday in just a few hours. In the town of Sutton, nearly 20 homes were isolated when a local brook overflowed, necessitating emergency rescues.

Despite localized severity less widespread than previous years, residents like Michelle Tanner face persistent anxiety about future floods. Experts link Vermont's weather woes to climate change and its steep terrain, while similar flooding troubles extended to Massachusetts where streets were submerged and businesses inundated.

