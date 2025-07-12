Vermont's Recurring Deluge: Communities Battling Unyielding Floods

Rural communities in Vermont face significant challenges as they again combat severe flooding, marking the third summer in a row this has occurred. Early Friday, residents awoke to find their homes damaged and roads washed out after heavy rains and rapid flooding swept through the area.

According to Robert Haynes from the National Weather Service's Burlington office, local water bodies swelled significantly with up to five inches of rain falling on Thursday in just a few hours. In the town of Sutton, nearly 20 homes were isolated when a local brook overflowed, necessitating emergency rescues.

Despite localized severity less widespread than previous years, residents like Michelle Tanner face persistent anxiety about future floods. Experts link Vermont's weather woes to climate change and its steep terrain, while similar flooding troubles extended to Massachusetts where streets were submerged and businesses inundated.