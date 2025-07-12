Left Menu

Rain Havoc Brings Himachal Pradesh to a Standstill

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy rains have resulted in the closure of 249 roads, with significant impact in Mandi district. Landslides have caused extensive disruptions, particularly on key national highways. The state has incurred losses of Rs 751 crore this monsoon, with severe weather conditions including cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides.

  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc on Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 249 roads, officials reported on Saturday. Mandi district, severely affected by landslides, accounts for 207 of these closures.

The Mandi to Dharampur route via Kotli on National Highway 3, and the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali highway, were both impacted. While one-way traffic resumed after clearing debris, the situation highlights the severe weather challenges the region is facing.

This season's monsoon has resulted in Rs 751 crore in damages, with power and water supply disruptions compounding the crisis. Tragically, 92 lives have been lost, with search operations ongoing for those missing after destructive weather events like landslides and flash floods.

