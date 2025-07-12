Revival of Lotus Blooms in Kashmir's Wular Lake: A Conservation Success

After nearly three decades, the lotus has made a triumphant return to Wular Lake in North Kashmir, reaffirming the success of ongoing conservation efforts.

The resurgence of these vibrant flowers has not only restored ecological health but also revitalized local livelihoods and drawn a variety of migratory birds to the region.

Efforts by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority to desilt the lake have been key to this transformation, restoring plant life and improving the lake's overall environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)