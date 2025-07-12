Left Menu

Revival of Lotus Blooms in Kashmir's Wular Lake: A Conservation Success

The lotus has returned to Wular Lake in Kashmir after nearly 30 years, thanks to conservation efforts by Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA). Desilting of the lake has allowed the lotuses to bloom, boosting the local economy and ecosystem, and attracting diverse migratory birds.

Revival of Lotus Blooms in Kashmir's Wular Lake: A Conservation Success
After nearly three decades, the lotus has made a triumphant return to Wular Lake in North Kashmir, reaffirming the success of ongoing conservation efforts.

The resurgence of these vibrant flowers has not only restored ecological health but also revitalized local livelihoods and drawn a variety of migratory birds to the region.

Efforts by the Wular Conservation and Management Authority to desilt the lake have been key to this transformation, restoring plant life and improving the lake's overall environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

