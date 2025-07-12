Tragic Drowning at Village Training Pool

Tragedy struck in Nedumangadu on Saturday when two teenage boys, Shinil and Aromal, drowned at a village pool traditionally used for swimming training.

The teenagers, part of a group of seven, entered the closed facility by jumping its compound wall for an unsupervised swim, despite only one knowing how to swim proficiently.

Local residents quickly responded, attempting to rescue the boys, but they were pronounced dead at the hospital. This incident underscores the importance of ensuring safety and accessibility standards at such facilities, especially when unsupervised by trained professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)