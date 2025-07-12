Left Menu

Planting for a Greener Future: A Tribute to Mothers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-07-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has called on the public to combat global challenges by planting at least one sapling each. Speaking at the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative, the minister highlighted the critical issues of global warming, pesticide degradation, and ecological imbalance, suggesting afforestation as a viable solution.

The environment-focused event, a part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, included a sapling planting ceremony at the Border Security Force's Revati Range in Bijasan. Last year, the location made headlines for planting over 12.41 lakh saplings in a single day, earning a Guinness World Record.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for environmental sustainability, Yadav underscored the efforts through 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Mission LiFE'. He elaborated on the symbolic act of planting a tree in one's mother's name as a gesture of care for the planet, aligning with the nurturing reminder, 'shasya shyamalam', from the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

