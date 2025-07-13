New Detention Site Plan Builds on 'Alligator Alcatraz'

In an announcement on Saturday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed ongoing talks with five states to emulate the controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention center in Florida.

Noem stated that these Republican-led states are considering using the Florida-based facility as a template, though she refrained from identifying the specific states involved.

The 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site is situated 37 miles from Miami. This remote location is known for its dense subtropical wetlands populated by alligators, crocodiles, and pythons, adding to the facility's notoriety.