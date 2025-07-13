New Detention Site Plan Builds on 'Alligator Alcatraz'
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced discussions with five Republican-led states to replicate the 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Florida. This facility, located 37 miles from Miami, serves as a remote migrant detention site amidst a wetland filled with alligators and reptiles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 00:27 IST
In an announcement on Saturday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed ongoing talks with five states to emulate the controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention center in Florida.
Noem stated that these Republican-led states are considering using the Florida-based facility as a template, though she refrained from identifying the specific states involved.
The 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site is situated 37 miles from Miami. This remote location is known for its dense subtropical wetlands populated by alligators, crocodiles, and pythons, adding to the facility's notoriety.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Juventus coach Igor Tudor complains of tough Florida weather conditions during loss to Real Madrid
‘Alligator Alcatraz’: Trump's Controversial Detention Center in Florida
US military says 200 Marines being sent to support ICE in Florida
Oklahoma doctor accused of killing young daughter, faking drowning at Florida rental home
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Calls for FEMA Overhaul Amid Texas Flood Response