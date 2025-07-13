Left Menu

New Detention Site Plan Builds on 'Alligator Alcatraz'

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced discussions with five Republican-led states to replicate the 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center in Florida. This facility, located 37 miles from Miami, serves as a remote migrant detention site amidst a wetland filled with alligators and reptiles.

13-07-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an announcement on Saturday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem revealed ongoing talks with five states to emulate the controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention center in Florida.

Noem stated that these Republican-led states are considering using the Florida-based facility as a template, though she refrained from identifying the specific states involved.

The 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention site is situated 37 miles from Miami. This remote location is known for its dense subtropical wetlands populated by alligators, crocodiles, and pythons, adding to the facility's notoriety.

