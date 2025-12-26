Zelenskiy and Trump Tackle War's Obstacles in Key Florida Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss crucial territorial issues hindering talks aimed at ending the war. An outline for a 20-point peace framework and a security guarantees deal are nearing completion, as Washington intensifies its efforts to conclude Europe's most devastating conflict since World War II.

Key agenda items include the contentious Donbas region and the strategically vital Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Zelenskiy stressed the importance of these discussions, noting that the U.S. has floated the idea of a free economic zone if Ukraine withdraws from the contested area. However, how this would function remains unclear.

The forthcoming meeting aims to refine draft agreements, with Zelenskiy stating that deals on Ukraine's economy could also be on the table. Meanwhile, Russia's conditions for accepting peace remain uncertain, as Kremlin spokespersons opted not to publicly comment on U.S. proposals, fearing it could disrupt negotiations.