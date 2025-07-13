Tragic Drain Accident Sparks Municipal Overhaul in Lucknow

In a tragic incident that has spurred action among municipal authorities, the body of Suresh Lodhi, a 45-year-old painter, was recovered after he slipped and fell into a broken drain amid heavy rains in Lucknow. The incident highlights infrastructure issues within the city, provoking demands for improvement.

Lodhi's body was found nearly 1.5 kilometers from where he initially fell. Following the recovery, CB Singh, the local corporator of Mallahi Tola-1 ward, emphasized the need for systematic infrastructure attention, noting that concealed breaks in the old drain posed significant risks to residents.

In response to the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government and the Lucknow Municipal Corporation have initiated several measures, including the suspension of involved personnel, the blacklisting of a responsible firm, and a city-wide campaign to cover and repair drain and manhole openings, in a bid to prevent future tragedies.

