Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP: Urban Chaos and Mismanagement in Monsoon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sharply criticized the BJP-led government on Sunday for allegedly failing urban areas during the monsoon season. He accused the government of corruption, negligence, and administrative collapse.

Yadav pointed to overflowing drains, deteriorating roads, and bungled sewer systems as evidence of the poor civic condition. He lambasted the BJP's 'triple-engine government' for worsening city conditions and remarked that cities like Varanasi and Lucknow suffer from neglect. He claimed rampant fund misappropriation meant for city maintenance.

The Samajwadi leader also blamed the incomplete Smart City projects for adding to public woes. He urged the government for prompt monsoon-related interventions to mitigate disaster and prevent fatalities, questioning whether this neglect represents a 'developed India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)