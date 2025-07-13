Akhilesh Yadav Blasts BJP: Urban Chaos and Mismanagement in Monsoon
Akhilesh Yadav criticizes the BJP government for its mishandling of urban areas during the monsoon. He highlights issues like overflowing drains, pothole-ridden roads, and ineffective drainage systems. Yadav condemns the BJP's failure in delivering basic amenities and calls their Smart City projects ineffective.
- Country:
- India
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav sharply criticized the BJP-led government on Sunday for allegedly failing urban areas during the monsoon season. He accused the government of corruption, negligence, and administrative collapse.
Yadav pointed to overflowing drains, deteriorating roads, and bungled sewer systems as evidence of the poor civic condition. He lambasted the BJP's 'triple-engine government' for worsening city conditions and remarked that cities like Varanasi and Lucknow suffer from neglect. He claimed rampant fund misappropriation meant for city maintenance.
The Samajwadi leader also blamed the incomplete Smart City projects for adding to public woes. He urged the government for prompt monsoon-related interventions to mitigate disaster and prevent fatalities, questioning whether this neglect represents a 'developed India.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Yadav
- BJP
- monsoon
- urban
- corruption
- negligence
- drainage
- Smart City
- garbage
- development
ALSO READ
Rajasthan ACB Cracks Down on Corruption: Cash Seizures and Arrests
Landmark Ruling: Doctor Held Responsible for Medical Negligence, Compensation Reduced
Rajasthan's Corruption Clampdown: Sharma's Sweeping Actions
Trump's Bold Defense of Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial
Negligence unpardonable, security lapses to be probed; those found guilty to face stringent action: Odisha CM on Puri temple stampede.