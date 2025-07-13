Left Menu

Gujarat's 'Guj-MARG' App: Paving the Way for Safer Roads

The Gujarat government encourages citizens to report road and bridge issues via the 'Guj-MARG' app. With over 10,000 users and nearly all complaints resolved, the app aims to ensure prompt repairs. The initiative follows a fatal bridge collapse, highlighting the need for urgent infrastructure attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government is urging residents to utilize the 'Guj-MARG' mobile app for reporting road potholes and bridge damages, promising prompt action. This app facilitates direct communication between the public and the Roads and Buildings Department.

According to government figures, the app has attracted over 10,000 users, with 3,632 complaints logged in the past six months. Impressively, 99.66% of these issues have been resolved, thanks to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's directive for swift repairs of damaged roads, emphasizing the urgency of completing repairs promptly.

Citizens are encouraged to upload photos and track their complaint's progress on the app, available on both Google Play and the App Store. This initiative follows a tragic incident where a collapsed bridge claimed 20 lives, underscoring the need for infrastructure vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

