Heavy Rains Predicted as Depression Hits Southeast Gangetic West Bengal

A newly formed depression over southeast Gangetic West Bengal is expected to cause heavy rain across south Bengal, particularly in South 24 Parganas, East and West Bardhaman districts. The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall, advising fishermen to avoid the rough sea until conditions improve.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:06 IST
The Indian Meteorological Department has announced that a depression over southeast Gangetic West Bengal will result in heavy rainfall over the region. The system, which emerged on Monday, is anticipated to move west-northwestwards by Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy rain is expected in several south Bengal districts, particularly South 24 Parganas and East and West Bardhaman, until Tuesday morning. Subsequently, lighter rain will continue in areas including Purulia, Bankura, and Murshidabad through Wednesday.

Additionally, North Bengal districts such as Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri will experience heavy rain. Fishermen have been warned to avoid sea ventures due to rough conditions and winds reaching up to 60 kmph along the West Bengal coast.

