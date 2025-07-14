Government Defends Eased Emission Norms for Thermal Power Plants

The Indian government has articulated a defense of its recent relaxation of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) emission standards for thermal power plants, amid criticism of regulatory dilution. It stressed that the move stemmed from extensive scientific research and consultations with stakeholders.

Following the July 11 notification extending compliance deadlines and exempting many coal plants from installing flue gas desulphurisation units, the ministry insisted media reports misrepresented both scientific evidence and environmental policy motives behind the revised norms. The standards were shaped through debates with stakeholders and research bodies about SO2's ambient air pollution footprint across 537 plants nationwide.

The ministry addressed criticism of deadline rollbacks and exemptions for Category C plants, emphasizing their evidence-based policy is aligned with air quality data and sustainability goals. It refuted claims that the SO2 standards, last revised in 2009, are outdated, affirming any updates must focus on SO2's actual PM2.5 contribution and related health impacts.

