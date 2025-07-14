Maharashtra Government Cracks Down on Illegal Constructions
The Maharashtra government has vowed to take strict measures against illegal constructions and officials enabling them. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured legislative assembly members of strong actions, including demolitions and legal proceedings. This includes a push for detailed classifications of illegal structures by the BMC.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is taking a firm stance against illegal constructions across the state. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced in the legislative assembly the administration's commitment to holding officials accountable for unlawful activities in urban development.
Shinde responded to BJP member Parag Alavani's query by stating that clear instructions would be given to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to compile a comprehensive list and classification of illegal structures. This follows demolition actions in regions like Vasai-Virar, halted temporarily by court stays.
The Deputy CM emphasized that monsoon conditions have delayed some demolition efforts, but operations will resume post-rainy season. Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal reiterated this commitment, emphasizing actions under the MRTP Act and accountability for negligent officials.
