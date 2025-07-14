Wildfire Ravages Grand Canyon, Sparks Federal Inquiry

A devastating wildfire scorched the Grand Canyon's North Rim, razing a historic lodge and visitor center. The blaze, which originated from a lightning strike, has prompted Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to call for a federal inquiry into the National Park Service's management of the incident.

The fire, which expanded rapidly due to high temperatures and strong winds, destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge, cabins, employee housing, and a wastewater treatment plant. As a precaution, park officials evacuated hikers and firefighters, with rafters advised to avoid Phantom Ranch.

Separately, Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park faced closures due to another wildfire, also ignited by lightning. As wildfires spread across the region, Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of disaster to address the mounting danger.

