Left Menu

Wildfire Ravages Grand Canyon, Sparks Federal Inquiry

A wildfire on the Grand Canyon's North Rim has destroyed historic structures, prompting evacuation and a federal investigation. Hot weather and winds fueled the blaze, spreading rapidly. Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs demands answers for the fire's impact. Meanwhile, a separate blaze in Colorado leads to a disaster declaration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Flagstaff | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:01 IST
Wildfire Ravages Grand Canyon, Sparks Federal Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A devastating wildfire scorched the Grand Canyon's North Rim, razing a historic lodge and visitor center. The blaze, which originated from a lightning strike, has prompted Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs to call for a federal inquiry into the National Park Service's management of the incident.

The fire, which expanded rapidly due to high temperatures and strong winds, destroyed the Grand Canyon Lodge, cabins, employee housing, and a wastewater treatment plant. As a precaution, park officials evacuated hikers and firefighters, with rafters advised to avoid Phantom Ranch.

Separately, Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park faced closures due to another wildfire, also ignited by lightning. As wildfires spread across the region, Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a state of disaster to address the mounting danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025