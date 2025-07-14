Delhi's Water Revamp: A New Era in Infrastructure and Distribution
The Delhi government is initiating a major water management project to upgrade aging infrastructure, increase water production, and enhance equitable distribution. Under Water Minister Parvesh Verma, the DJB is reviewing past studies to create a comprehensive master plan addressing existing and future water and sewage needs.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has embarked on an ambitious water management project to revitalize the city's outdated infrastructure and ensure equitable water distribution. Water Minister Parvesh Verma announced on Monday that efforts are underway to increase water production and address the city's rising demand.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been instructed to evaluate studies from the past 10 to 15 years on water supply, management, and distribution. This review will inform a comprehensive master plan aimed at addressing current shortcomings and preparing for future needs.
The city currently produces between 900–1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, falling short of the average requirement of 1,200 MGD. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the need to phase out outdated infrastructure and expand the sewerage system by 2027, ensuring all unauthorized colonies are connected.
