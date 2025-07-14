West Bengal Expands Industry Footprint with Land Allotment for Titagarh Rail Systems

The government of West Bengal has approved an allocation of 40 acres to Titagarh Rail Systems Limited for the purpose of expanding its current facility. The decision emerged during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The new plot is conveniently located next to Titagarh's existing 34-acre plant in Uttarpara, Hooghly district, and will be leased for 99 years at a cost of Rs 126 crore. This approval signals West Bengal's commitment to industrial growth and infrastructure development.

Additionally, the cabinet announced reforms for old-age pension disbursement within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area and endorsed employment support for relatives of victims from the Odisha train accident, underscoring a focus on social justice and support for affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)