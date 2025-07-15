Climate Change Reports: Unveiling Hidden Truths

The Trump administration's recent actions have further complicated access to crucial scientific assessments on climate change impacts in the United States.

Earlier, official websites hosting national climate assessments went offline, with NASA stepping in to comply with a legal mandate. However, NASA has since reversed its decision, leaving key data inaccessible.

Scientists and policymakers express concern about this development, seeing it as an attempt to obscure valuable insights into climate change's effects on the nation's environment and public safety.