Climate Change Reports: Unveiling Hidden Truths
The Trump administration has made it harder to access vital climate change reports, raising concerns from scientists and policymakers. NASA initially planned to host the data but later aborted the plan, leaving critical information scarce. Experts warn this move hides essential insights about climate change impacts on the U.S.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 02:41 IST
The Trump administration's recent actions have further complicated access to crucial scientific assessments on climate change impacts in the United States.
Earlier, official websites hosting national climate assessments went offline, with NASA stepping in to comply with a legal mandate. However, NASA has since reversed its decision, leaving key data inaccessible.
Scientists and policymakers express concern about this development, seeing it as an attempt to obscure valuable insights into climate change's effects on the nation's environment and public safety.
