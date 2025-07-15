Seismic Shake in Luzon: A Powerful 5.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Luzon, Philippines, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor, detected at a depth of 10 kilometers, caused concern across the region. Authorities and residents are assessing the impact and safety measures in response to the quake.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:21 IST
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, generating widespread concern in the region.
According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).
Local authorities and citizens are now evaluating the immediate aftermath and considering necessary precautions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Luzon
- Philippines
- GFZ
- seismic
- 5.8 magnitude
- geosciences
- depth
- safety
- quake
Advertisement