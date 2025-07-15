Left Menu

Seismic Shake in Luzon: A Powerful 5.8 Magnitude Quake Strikes

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Luzon, Philippines, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The tremor, detected at a depth of 10 kilometers, caused concern across the region. Authorities and residents are assessing the impact and safety measures in response to the quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 08:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 08:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Luzon in the Philippines on Tuesday, generating widespread concern in the region.

According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles).

Local authorities and citizens are now evaluating the immediate aftermath and considering necessary precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

