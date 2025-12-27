Seismic Shocks: Taiwan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake

Late on Saturday, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck 32 km off the northeastern coastal city of Yilan in Taiwan, according to the island's weather administration.

The earthquake, with a depth of 73 km, caused buildings in Taipei to shake. The National Fire Agency has initiated a damage assessment process.

Taiwan is situated at the meeting point of two tectonic plates, making it susceptible to earthquakes. Past quakes, including one in 1999 that claimed over 2,000 lives, highlight the region's vulnerability.

(With inputs from agencies.)