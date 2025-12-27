Seismic Shocks: Taiwan Rattled by Powerful Earthquake
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit near Taiwan's northeastern city of Yilan, shaking buildings in Taipei. The quake's depth was 73 km, and damage assessment is ongoing. Taiwan, located between two tectonic plates, frequently experiences earthquakes. Past quakes in 1999 and 2016 caused significant casualties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
Late on Saturday, a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck 32 km off the northeastern coastal city of Yilan in Taiwan, according to the island's weather administration.
The earthquake, with a depth of 73 km, caused buildings in Taipei to shake. The National Fire Agency has initiated a damage assessment process.
Taiwan is situated at the meeting point of two tectonic plates, making it susceptible to earthquakes. Past quakes, including one in 1999 that claimed over 2,000 lives, highlight the region's vulnerability.
