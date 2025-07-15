Astronauts' Fiery Return Marks End of Axiom-4 Mission

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, along with fellow Axiom-4 mission crew members, made a dramatic return to Earth. The Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft successfully splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California, following the team's 18-day stint at the International Space Station.

The spacecraft, carrying Shukla, Commander Peggy Whitson, Polish mission specialist Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungarian specialist Tibor Kapu, disengaged from the ISS on Monday at 4:45 pm IST. SpaceX confirmed the splashdown via social media, welcoming the astronauts back to Earth.

Speed boats swiftly moved the spacecraft to the recovery ship Shannon, initiating the crew's medical examinations. Post-examinations, the astronauts are set to travel back to shore via helicopter. The crew is slated to spend a week in rehabilitation, adjusting to Earth's gravity after experiencing orbital weightlessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)