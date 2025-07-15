Left Menu

Trade, tourism in focus as BIMSTEC conclave wraps up in Vizag

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:09 IST
Trade, tourism in focus as BIMSTEC conclave wraps up in Vizag
  • Country:
  • India

The final day of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Ports Conclave in Visakhapatnam deliberated on regional trade, cruise tourism, maritime collaboration, and other key areas.

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), which hosted the two-day conclave themed 'Navigating the Future: Blue Economy, Innovation & Sustainable Partnerships', brought together ministerial delegations, port authorities, maritime experts, and business leaders from BIMSTEC member countries, according to an official release.

"The second day of the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave featured a series of high-level panel discussions focused on strengthening regional maritime cooperation, improving port efficiency, boosting cruise tourism, and advancing human resource development across the Bay of Bengal region," the release added.

Participants noted that intra-regional trade under BIMSTEC, currently at just seven percent, must be increased.

Another session highlighted the need to streamline customs procedures, eliminate bottlenecks, and address gaps in logistics infrastructure to enable seamless cargo movement and improve port efficiency, it further said.

Participants also discussed the vast potential for cruise tourism in the BIMSTEC region, which boasts vibrant coastal ecosystems, rich cultural heritage, and diverse marine biodiversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025