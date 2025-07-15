Gujarat CM conducts review of ongoing road and bridge repair works

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday conducted an in-depth review of the ongoing road and bridge repair works across the state and asked officials to check quality during the exercise and prioritize the redressal of citizens' complaints.

He conducted the comprehensive review through the video wall facility of the 'CM Dashboard', a real-time monitoring system, said an official release.

During the review meeting in Gandhinagar, Patel instructed officials to carry out road repair works with a proactive approach and prioritize the redressal of citizens' complaints, it said.

Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar river after a segment of a 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed on July 9. At least 20 persons were killed in the tragedy.

The chief minister instructed officials to visit the site of road and bridge repair works and check the quality of ongoing tasks, said the release.

The Gujarat government has started the repair work of national and state highways as well as internal roads of villages, towns and cities which were damaged due to heavy rains recently.

Reviewing the ongoing works through 'CM Dashboard', Patel asked officials to ensure there was no lapse or delay in conducting inspection of roads, bridges, drains and causeways.

Also, officials concerned should monitor all complaints coming to them from citizens and resolve them as early as possible and in a satisfactory manner, the release quoted the CM as saying in the meeting.

He suggested the state administration take help of an expert agency for conducting regular follow-ups and field checks for complaints received through e-Nagar portal.

During the meeting, the CM was informed that 99.66 per cent of the 3,632 complaints received on the 'Gujmarg' application of the state Roads and Buildings Department have been resolved.

Since some of the bridges have been shut for traffic keeping in mind public safety, the CM instructed officials to conduct a thorough inspection of such structures and maintain quality in repair works, said the release.

If traffic on such bridges has been diverted, Patel suggested that alternative routes should also be safe for motorists and arrangements should be made to ensure they are free of traffic jams. The CM asked officials to make damaged roads and bridges motorable as soon as possible by employing additional manpower, said the release.

