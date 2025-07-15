Mumbai Deluge: Suburbs Drench While City Watches

Heavy rainfall pounded various parts of Mumbai on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. According to civic officials, the suburbs bore the brunt of the downpour, receiving more rain than the island city.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted a stark contrast in rainfall levels; Colaba in south Mumbai recorded a mere 4.4 mm, while Santacruz in the western suburbs experienced a hefty 54.2 mm between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm.

The eastern suburbs faced the worst of it, with Ghatkopar's Ramabai Nagar and Mankhurd's Maharashtra Nagar seeing the highest figures at 83 mm each. This downpour led to reports of waterlogging, particularly in Ghatkopar, Andheri, and other areas throughout the morning. The coastal and mountainous regions of western Maharashtra, including the Konkan belt, also saw heavy rains, with several rivers rising above danger levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)