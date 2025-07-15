Himachal's Plea for Central Aid: Tiding Over Monsoon Fury
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with Union Ministers to request enhanced aid for monsoon-related disaster relief. The state's infrastructure has suffered significant damage from flash floods and cloudbursts, prompting appeals for policy reform and increased funding for restoration efforts.
In a bid to secure additional central aid, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met on Tuesday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging assistance for the state heavily impacted by recent flash floods and cloudbursts during the monsoon season.
During discussions with Shah and also with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Sukhu appealed for reconstruction support and a 30 percent increase in relief norms, citing damages amounting to Rs 1,000 crore. He highlighted the severe impact on roads, bridges, and essential services.
Sukhu emphasized that recurring natural disasters had cost the state approximately Rs 21,000 crore in the past three years, pressing the need for policy reforms and a special relief package. The chief minister also called for improved infrastructure and ropesway projects to ease traffic congestion.
