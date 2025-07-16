Left Menu

Drones and Missiles Intensify in Ukraine

Russian drones and missiles have struck various areas in Ukraine, killing at least two people. Attacks near Kharkiv involved drone strikes resulting in fatalities, while missile strikes in Kryvyi Rih disrupted power. Kyiv's defense systems were active, though no damages were reported.

Russian drones and missiles have launched widespread attacks across Ukraine, as reported by officials on Wednesday. The assaults were notably deadly in the Kharkiv region, leaving at least two individuals dead from drone strikes near Kupiansk, a region subjected to ongoing Russian military pressure.

Within Kharkiv, a frequent target of Russian aggression, local authorities recorded 17 explosions in a rapid drone strike, injuring three people. In Kryvyi Rih, missile and drone attacks resulted in the disruption of power and water supplies, with further injuries reported by regional officials.

Meanwhile, Kyiv's air defenses were briefly activated, though officials confirmed no casualties or damage. The escalation follows a trend of increased Russian air assaults on Ukrainian cities, and Ukraine's military responses focusing on Russian infrastructure, especially energy-related targets. The ongoing conflict has seen civilian casualties primarily on the Ukrainian side despite denials from both nations of targeting civilians.

