Blue Lagoon Spa Shutdown: Iceland's Volcanic Fury Forces Evacuation

A volcanic eruption in Iceland's southwestern region has necessitated the evacuation of visitors at the globally renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, reports the national broadcaster RUV.

The eruption, which commenced around 4 a.m. following a vigorous seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, was confirmed by Iceland's Met Office.

An evacuation was also enforced at a campsite in Grindavik shortly thereafter. Despite lava flowing southeast from a wide fissure, the molten rock currently poses no risk to infrastructure, though the area has faced recurring activity since November 2023.

