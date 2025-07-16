Left Menu

Blue Lagoon Spa Shutdown: Iceland's Volcanic Fury Forces Evacuation

A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland led to the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption, following intense seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula, didn't threaten infrastructure. The town of Grindavik, near the eruption, has experienced similar activity since November 2023 but is not in immediate danger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:52 IST
Blue Lagoon Spa Shutdown: Iceland's Volcanic Fury Forces Evacuation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A volcanic eruption in Iceland's southwestern region has necessitated the evacuation of visitors at the globally renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, reports the national broadcaster RUV.

The eruption, which commenced around 4 a.m. following a vigorous seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, was confirmed by Iceland's Met Office.

An evacuation was also enforced at a campsite in Grindavik shortly thereafter. Despite lava flowing southeast from a wide fissure, the molten rock currently poses no risk to infrastructure, though the area has faced recurring activity since November 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025