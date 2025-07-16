Blue Lagoon Spa Shutdown: Iceland's Volcanic Fury Forces Evacuation
A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland led to the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa. The eruption, following intense seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula, didn't threaten infrastructure. The town of Grindavik, near the eruption, has experienced similar activity since November 2023 but is not in immediate danger.
A volcanic eruption in Iceland's southwestern region has necessitated the evacuation of visitors at the globally renowned Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, reports the national broadcaster RUV.
The eruption, which commenced around 4 a.m. following a vigorous seismic swarm on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, was confirmed by Iceland's Met Office.
An evacuation was also enforced at a campsite in Grindavik shortly thereafter. Despite lava flowing southeast from a wide fissure, the molten rock currently poses no risk to infrastructure, though the area has faced recurring activity since November 2023.
