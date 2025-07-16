Left Menu

Major Plastic Seizure in Meghalaya as Authorities Crackdown on Pollution

Authorities in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district seized over 1700 kg of single-use plastics in a significant operation against plastic pollution. This follows a statewide ban on such items by the Meghalaya High Court. The crackdown involved multiple market inspections, with offenders warned of possible legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:07 IST
Major Plastic Seizure in Meghalaya as Authorities Crackdown on Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against plastic pollution, authorities in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district have seized more than 1700 kilograms of single-use plastics, according to officials.

This operation follows a directive from the Meghalaya High Court, which has banned the sale, production, and storage of single-use plastic items statewide. A dedicated team, comprising Executive Magistrates, police, and representatives from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, conducted thorough inspections of markets across the district.

As part of this crackdown, officials inspected multiple markets including Ladrymbai, Khliehriat, Sookilo, and Umpleng. The team seized plastic items below the allowed thickness of 120 microns. Authorities warn that repeat offenders may face legal action, including fines and business closures, and urge a shift towards eco-friendly alternatives.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025