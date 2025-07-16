Major Plastic Seizure in Meghalaya as Authorities Crackdown on Pollution

In a significant move against plastic pollution, authorities in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district have seized more than 1700 kilograms of single-use plastics, according to officials.

This operation follows a directive from the Meghalaya High Court, which has banned the sale, production, and storage of single-use plastic items statewide. A dedicated team, comprising Executive Magistrates, police, and representatives from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, conducted thorough inspections of markets across the district.

As part of this crackdown, officials inspected multiple markets including Ladrymbai, Khliehriat, Sookilo, and Umpleng. The team seized plastic items below the allowed thickness of 120 microns. Authorities warn that repeat offenders may face legal action, including fines and business closures, and urge a shift towards eco-friendly alternatives.