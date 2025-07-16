Crackdown in Uttar Pradesh: Officials Under Investigation for Misconduct

In a decisive move, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated disciplinary action against three officials, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The Urban Development Department targets Shahjahanpur Nagar Panchayat President Munra Begum, Muzaffarnagar Tax Assessment Officer Dinesh Kumar, and Amit Kumar Singh, a deputy municipal commissioner, for protocol violations and misconduct.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered inquiries into their actions, highlighting the government's commitment to accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)