Crackdown in Uttar Pradesh: Officials Under Investigation for Misconduct
The Uttar Pradesh government is taking disciplinary action against three officials for indiscipline and rule violations. The Urban Development Department has launched inquiries into Shahjahanpur Nagar Panchayat President Munra Begum, Muzaffarnagar Tax Assessment Officer Dinesh Kumar, and Amit Kumar Singh of Aligarh Municipal Corporation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated disciplinary action against three officials, according to an official statement on Wednesday.
The Urban Development Department targets Shahjahanpur Nagar Panchayat President Munra Begum, Muzaffarnagar Tax Assessment Officer Dinesh Kumar, and Amit Kumar Singh, a deputy municipal commissioner, for protocol violations and misconduct.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered inquiries into their actions, highlighting the government's commitment to accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana's Vision for Urban Development: Strengthening Democracy at the Roots
Salman Khurshid Urges Caution Against Equating Misconduct with Terrorism
Aakash Vs. EY: Legal Clash Over Alleged Misconduct
Zimbabwe's Kundai Matigimu Sanctioned for On-Field Misconduct
Former Akali Dal Chief Declared 'Tankhaiya' Amid Religious Misconduct Row