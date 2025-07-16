Left Menu

Landslides and Rains Disrupt Life in Himachal Pradesh

A significant landslide near Shillai in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh has blocked National Highway 707, causing travel disruptions. Restoration efforts are challenged by ongoing debris fall. Heavy rains have compounded issues, with multiple road closures and utility damages reported across the state, alongside substantial financial losses.

A major landslide in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh has disrupted traffic on National Highway 707, officials have reported. The landslide, which blocked the key highway from Hatkoti to Paonta, has left vehicles stranded on both sides of the obstruction.

Restoration work is underway, but persistent debris falling from the mountain is complicating efforts. Reports also indicate that fallen trees in Shimla are adding to the traffic woes. Additionally, 200 roads remain closed throughout the state, with significant impacts in the disaster-hit districts of Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu.

The State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) has highlighted the widespread disruption, affecting water supply schemes and power distribution across the region. With the monsoon in full swing, the local Met office has issued warnings of heavy rains, further threatening to exacerbate the situation. Damage from the monsoon has resulted in over Rs 883 crore in losses and claimed numerous lives across Himachal Pradesh.

