Lava Threat: Iceland's Eruption Spurs Evacuations

A volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland prompted the evacuation of local residents and the shutdown of the famous Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, according to a report by the national broadcaster RUV.

The eruption began early Wednesday, following heightened seismic activity on the Reykjanes Peninsula, southwest of Reykjavik, as confirmed by Iceland's Met Office.

Roughly 100 individuals were evacuated from Grindavik after the seismic activity initiated. Tourists at nearby campsites and visitors at the Blue Lagoon were also hurriedly moved, RUV detailed.

Local police commissioner Margrét Kristín Pálsdóttir stated that the evacuation process was smooth and completed in approximately 90 minutes, despite mixed feelings about its necessity.

Though lava is flowing from a fissure up to 1,000 metres wide, the Met Office reassured that it poses no threat to infrastructure.

The town of Grindavik has faced recurrent volcanic disruptions since November 2023, following the eruption of a volcano that had been dormant for 800 years.

