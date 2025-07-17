Lightning Strikes Tragedy at New Jersey Archery Range

A tragic lightning strike at a New Jersey archery range claimed the life of a 61-year-old man and injured 13 others, according to local police on Wednesday evening.

The incident unfolded around 7:15 pm at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range. Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz reported that one person required CPR. Injured individuals reported burns and general discomfort, with victims ranging in age to as young as 7.

Authorities have not released the conditions of those hospitalized. The National Weather Service had warned of scattered showers and issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area earlier, highlighting the unpredictable nature of such weather events.