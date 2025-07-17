Left Menu

Haryana Tremors: A Seismic Stir in Rohtak

A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Rohtak, Haryana, at 12:46 am Thursday. This marks the third quake in the region within 10 days. No casualties or property damage were reported. The previous quakes were of greater magnitudes, affecting nearby districts and causing wide-ranging tremors.

Updated: 17-07-2025 09:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale shook Rohtak, Haryana, early Thursday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor was recorded at 12:46 am, yet thankfully, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

This recent tremor marks the third seismic occurrence in the region in under ten days, raising concerns among residents. Last Friday, Jhajjar, a district adjacent to Rohtak, experienced a 3.7-magnitude quake. Just a day before, Jhajjar was hit by a stronger quake measuring 4.4 on the scale, spreading widespread tremors across the capital and its neighboring areas.

The recurrence of these tremors calls for heightened awareness and preparedness amongst the administration and citizens, ensuring safety measures are in place to handle potential future incidents effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

