Haryana Tremors: A Seismic Stir in Rohtak

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale shook Rohtak, Haryana, early Thursday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology. The tremor was recorded at 12:46 am, yet thankfully, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage.

This recent tremor marks the third seismic occurrence in the region in under ten days, raising concerns among residents. Last Friday, Jhajjar, a district adjacent to Rohtak, experienced a 3.7-magnitude quake. Just a day before, Jhajjar was hit by a stronger quake measuring 4.4 on the scale, spreading widespread tremors across the capital and its neighboring areas.

The recurrence of these tremors calls for heightened awareness and preparedness amongst the administration and citizens, ensuring safety measures are in place to handle potential future incidents effectively.

