Tremors in Haryana: A Seismic Stir

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Rohtak, Haryana early Thursday, involving tremors but no reported damage. This event marks the third quake in the area within 10 days, following a 3.7 and a 4.4 magnitude quake near Jhajjar, raising concerns about regional seismic activity.

Updated: 17-07-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 09:51 IST
Residents in Haryana felt mild tremors early Thursday after an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck near Rohtak. The National Centre for Seismology reported that the quake's epicentre was located 15 km east of Rohtak, at a depth of 10 km.

Fortunately, no casualties or property damage resulted from the incident. This recent quake marks the third seismic event in the Haryana region within a span of less than 10 days, raising attention among both officials and residents alike.

Less than a week ago, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake had affected Jhajjar, adjacent to Rohtak, just a day after an even stronger 4.4 magnitude quake shook the area, causing tremors that were felt across the national capital region and neighboring districts.

