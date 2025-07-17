Tremors in Haryana: A Seismic Stir

Residents in Haryana felt mild tremors early Thursday after an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck near Rohtak. The National Centre for Seismology reported that the quake's epicentre was located 15 km east of Rohtak, at a depth of 10 km.

Fortunately, no casualties or property damage resulted from the incident. This recent quake marks the third seismic event in the Haryana region within a span of less than 10 days, raising attention among both officials and residents alike.

Less than a week ago, a 3.7 magnitude earthquake had affected Jhajjar, adjacent to Rohtak, just a day after an even stronger 4.4 magnitude quake shook the area, causing tremors that were felt across the national capital region and neighboring districts.