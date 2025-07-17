South Sudan Boosts Weather Forecasting Skills Through Regional Training Program

In a significant step toward strengthening early warning systems and building climate resilience, weather forecasters in South Sudan received intensive training this month to enhance their forecasting capabilities. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve the accuracy and reliability of severe weather forecasts and provide timely alerts that can save lives and protect livelihoods across the country.

Organized under the CREWS East Africa project—a collaboration between the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and regional meteorological authorities—the four-day workshop took place in Juba from 16 to 19 June 2025. It brought together operational forecasters from the South Sudan Meteorological Services (SSMS) and was conducted through a regional twinning approach with support from the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA).

A Crucial Step for a Young Meteorological Service

South Sudan, which gained independence in 2011 and became a WMO member shortly thereafter, continues to build its national meteorological service from the ground up. The SSMS currently provides limited services, including aeronautical forecasts for civil aviation and daily 24-hour forecasts via local radio broadcasts.

With only three manual weather observation stations serving a country larger than Kenya, the SSMS has faced enormous challenges due to limited infrastructure, insufficient staffing, and constrained technical capacity.

Yet, the tide is slowly turning.

“This is an exciting step forward for SSMS and South Sudan,” said Alessandro Chiariello, a WMO expert who supervised the training. “The actual work starts now, with the commitment of SSMS forecasters to make and verify their forecasts systematically every day—under the guidance of their Director, Mr. Mojwok Ogawi Modo, and with continued support from TMA and WMO.”

Learning to Predict and Prepare

The Juba workshop focused on improving medium-range forecasting, enabling forecasters to issue severe weather warnings up to five days in advance—a major enhancement over current capabilities. The training curriculum included both theoretical instruction and hands-on sessions, designed to equip forecasters with the skills to:

Analyze satellite data

Interpret global numerical weather prediction models

Evaluate the accuracy of previous forecasts using EUMETSAT satellite imagery

Generate actionable early warnings based on observed and predicted conditions

The training was led by Dr. Mafuru Kantamla, Manager of the Central Forecasting Office at the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. His guidance and experience were instrumental in contextualizing the science for South Sudan’s unique weather patterns and forecasting needs.

Each day began with a verification session, where participants assessed the performance of previous forecasts against satellite observations. This routine promotes continuous learning and enables forecasters to refine their techniques in real time—critical for countries prone to sudden-onset weather events such as floods, droughts, and storms.

Building Regional Solidarity Through Twinning

The twinning arrangement between SSMS and TMA illustrates the value of regional cooperation in climate services. Tanzania’s long-standing expertise in meteorology serves as both a model and a mentor for South Sudan’s fledgling service. The partnership aims to foster capacity development, technical exchange, and peer learning, setting a foundation for long-term collaboration.

Future components of the partnership include:

A follow-up workshop focused on forecast product dissemination

A benchmark visit by SSMS personnel to TMA’s operational facilities in Dar es Salaam

A potential stakeholders meeting in South Sudan to align national agencies and civil society around weather and climate services

These initiatives will help integrate early warning information into national decision-making and community preparedness efforts.

Why It Matters

Improving weather forecasting in South Sudan is not just a technical goal—it’s a life-saving necessity. The country faces frequent climate hazards, including seasonal flooding, prolonged dry spells, and unpredictable rainfall, all of which can devastate agriculture, displace communities, and worsen humanitarian conditions.

Enhanced early warning systems can empower communities to prepare and respond, reducing the loss of life and property. It also helps strengthen resilience in agriculture, public health, transportation, and disaster risk management.

Moreover, the progress seen in South Sudan reflects the broader goals of the Early Warnings for All (EW4All) initiative, a UN-led campaign to ensure that by 2027, every person on Earth is protected by multi-hazard early warning systems.

Looking Ahead

As SSMS enters a pilot phase of daily forecast production and verification, the commitment of national staff, the solidarity of regional partners, and the technical guidance of international organizations signal a new chapter for meteorological services in South Sudan.

With sustained investment and collaboration, the country can move toward a future where timely, reliable weather information reaches every village, every farm, and every family—equipping the nation to face climate risks with confidence and foresight.