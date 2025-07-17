Rajasthan Deluge: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life and Flood Regions

The Meteorological Department has sounded an alarm as heavy rains lash various parts of Rajasthan, severely disrupting normal life. Many areas in the state have experienced moderate to extremely heavy rains over the past 24 hours, turning streets into rivers and stranding schoolchildren in knee-deep water.

Kota district's Ramganjmandi received an unprecedented 186 mm of rainfall, marking one of the highest in the region, while continuous downpours have inundated Jaipur, Nagaur, and Behror. The department predicts intensified rainfall due to a low-pressure system moving from southwestern Bihar, expected to reach eastern Rajasthan by July 17.

The torrential rains have not only flooded roads and buildings but have also led to widespread chaos, affecting public offices and other essential services. With predictions of continued heavy rainfall, the situation in Kota and Bharatpur divisions is anticipated to worsen, stirring concerns among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)