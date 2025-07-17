Rajasthan Deluge: Heavy Rains Disrupt Life and Flood Regions
The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, disrupting life and causing waterlogging and flooding. Several areas, including Kota and Bharatpur, are severely affected, with schoolchildren trapped and roads flooded. Rainfall is expected to intensify over the coming days, further impacting daily activities across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Meteorological Department has sounded an alarm as heavy rains lash various parts of Rajasthan, severely disrupting normal life. Many areas in the state have experienced moderate to extremely heavy rains over the past 24 hours, turning streets into rivers and stranding schoolchildren in knee-deep water.
Kota district's Ramganjmandi received an unprecedented 186 mm of rainfall, marking one of the highest in the region, while continuous downpours have inundated Jaipur, Nagaur, and Behror. The department predicts intensified rainfall due to a low-pressure system moving from southwestern Bihar, expected to reach eastern Rajasthan by July 17.
The torrential rains have not only flooded roads and buildings but have also led to widespread chaos, affecting public offices and other essential services. With predictions of continued heavy rainfall, the situation in Kota and Bharatpur divisions is anticipated to worsen, stirring concerns among residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bhopal: Heavy rain causes severe waterlogging, IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorm, duststorm
Control rooms set up to tackle waterlogging in Rajasthan: Deputy CM Diya Kumari
Heavy rains in Kota region, 8 dam gates opened
Heavy rainfall triggers severe waterlogging in MP's Sheopur; vehicles submerged, locals affected
Waterlogging continues in low-lying areas of Bhubaneswar