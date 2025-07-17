Delhi Rises to 31st in Medium Cities in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has improved its standing significantly, climbing to the 31st position in the 'Medium Cities' category of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. Announced on Thursday, these awards are part of the largest global urban sanitation survey, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban.

This year's survey witnessed unprecedented participation from a record 4,589 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), a substantial rise from its inception in 2016. The survey introduced a new classification system, categorizing cities into five distinct population segments for the first time, further enhancing the competitive edge.

Centered on the theme 'Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse,' the 2024-25 edition emphasized the importance of circular waste management and sustainable sanitation practices. Among the cleanest cities were Indore, Surat, and Navi Mumbai, leading the 'Super Swachh League' in the Million-Plus Cities category.

(With inputs from agencies.)