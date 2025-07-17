Left Menu

Delhi Rises to 31st in Medium Cities in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has achieved the 31st position in the Medium Cities category of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. This year, the awards were based on participation from a record 4,589 Urban Local Bodies in the world's largest sanitation survey. The theme focused on circular waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:19 IST
Delhi Rises to 31st in Medium Cities in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has improved its standing significantly, climbing to the 31st position in the 'Medium Cities' category of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. Announced on Thursday, these awards are part of the largest global urban sanitation survey, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban.

This year's survey witnessed unprecedented participation from a record 4,589 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), a substantial rise from its inception in 2016. The survey introduced a new classification system, categorizing cities into five distinct population segments for the first time, further enhancing the competitive edge.

Centered on the theme 'Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse,' the 2024-25 edition emphasized the importance of circular waste management and sustainable sanitation practices. Among the cleanest cities were Indore, Surat, and Navi Mumbai, leading the 'Super Swachh League' in the Million-Plus Cities category.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025