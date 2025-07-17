Delhi Rises to 31st in Medium Cities in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has achieved the 31st position in the Medium Cities category of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. This year, the awards were based on participation from a record 4,589 Urban Local Bodies in the world's largest sanitation survey. The theme focused on circular waste management.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has improved its standing significantly, climbing to the 31st position in the 'Medium Cities' category of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25. Announced on Thursday, these awards are part of the largest global urban sanitation survey, conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission - Urban.
This year's survey witnessed unprecedented participation from a record 4,589 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), a substantial rise from its inception in 2016. The survey introduced a new classification system, categorizing cities into five distinct population segments for the first time, further enhancing the competitive edge.
Centered on the theme 'Reduce, Recycle, and Reuse,' the 2024-25 edition emphasized the importance of circular waste management and sustainable sanitation practices. Among the cleanest cities were Indore, Surat, and Navi Mumbai, leading the 'Super Swachh League' in the Million-Plus Cities category.
