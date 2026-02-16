2025-26 Economic Survey Unveiled: Tamil Nadu's Path to Prosperity

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, unveiled the highly anticipated Economic Survey for 2025-26 on Monday at the Secretariat. Prepared by the State Planning Commission, the survey outlines the economic trajectory of the state over the past five years, highlighting both achievements and areas requiring attention.

The report aims to support Tamil Nadu's push towards a trillion-dollar economy and positions the state's per capita income on par with developed nations. According to a release, it offers valuable insights and serves as an essential tool for policymakers and stakeholders in crafting future development strategies.

The launch event featured key attendees such as Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Executive Vice Chairman of the State Planning Commission J Jeyaranjan, and Finance Department Secretary T Udhayachandran, signaling the significance of the survey in shaping Tamil Nadu's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)