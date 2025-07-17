When Plants 'Speak' and Insects 'Listen': A New Acoustic Frontier
Israeli researchers at Tel Aviv University have discovered that plants and insects communicate through sound. This finding opens a new dimension in the study of acoustic interactions within nature, adding depth to our understanding of ecological communication and interspecies interaction in biodiversity.
The findings suggest that the sonic exchanges between flora and fauna could reshape our understanding of ecological and environmental science, pointing to complex communication networks in nature.
This research not only challenges conventional views on plant behavior but also positions acoustic communication as a crucial component in the biodiversity puzzle.
