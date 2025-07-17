Left Menu

When Plants 'Speak' and Insects 'Listen': A New Acoustic Frontier

Israeli researchers at Tel Aviv University have discovered that plants and insects communicate through sound. This finding opens a new dimension in the study of acoustic interactions within nature, adding depth to our understanding of ecological communication and interspecies interaction in biodiversity.

When Plants 'Speak' and Insects 'Listen': A New Acoustic Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that plants and insects communicate using sound. This revelation comes from research conducted at Tel Aviv University, introducing a new aspect to the study of acoustic communication between different species.

The findings suggest that the sonic exchanges between flora and fauna could reshape our understanding of ecological and environmental science, pointing to complex communication networks in nature.

This research not only challenges conventional views on plant behavior but also positions acoustic communication as a crucial component in the biodiversity puzzle.

