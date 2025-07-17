China's Scorching Summer: Power Demand Hits Record High Amidst Heatwave
China faces a record-breaking heatwave, causing unprecedented power demand. Temperatures reaching 50°C have impacted agriculture, manufacturing, and consumer behavior, boosting sales of air conditioners and refreshments. Energy authorities warn of potential power rationing, despite solar and hydropower increases. China's 'Sanfu Season' adds historical significance to this climatic event.
China is experiencing a record-breaking heatwave, unprecedented in its intensity, leading to an all-time high in power demand, exceeding 1.5 billion kilowatts. Energy officials indicated that temperatures could feel as hot as 50°C in certain areas, as the nation grapples with sweltering conditions affecting over 200 million residents.
A subtropical high-pressure system has driven temperatures to record levels, challenging China's energy infrastructure. Despite solar energy accounting for significant power generation in June, the threat of power rationing looms, with energy specialists expressing concern over the grid's resilience as summer progresses.
Beyond its impact on agriculture and industry, the heatwave has influenced consumer habits. JD.com reports a spike in sales of air conditioners and handheld fans, while the services sector benefits from increased demand for cool indoor activities. With 'Sanfu Season' underway, temperatures may ebb, yet the strain on China's power system remains a pressing issue.
