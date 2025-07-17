Left Menu

Inferno Engulfs Plastic Parts Factory in Danyang

A fire erupted in a plastic parts manufacturing company in Danyang, China, creating thick smoke and flames. Firefighters are responding to the incident as reported by CCTV. Casualties are yet unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A blaze has erupted at a plastic parts factory in Danyang, located in eastern China, as confirmed by state broadcaster CCTV.

Photographs shared by the broadcaster depict massive plumes of smoke and flames engulfing a seven-story building.

Currently, there is no information on casualties, but firefighting efforts are actively underway at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

