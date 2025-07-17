Inferno Engulfs Plastic Parts Factory in Danyang
A fire erupted in a plastic parts manufacturing company in Danyang, China, creating thick smoke and flames. Firefighters are responding to the incident as reported by CCTV. Casualties are yet unknown.
A blaze has erupted at a plastic parts factory in Danyang, located in eastern China, as confirmed by state broadcaster CCTV.
Photographs shared by the broadcaster depict massive plumes of smoke and flames engulfing a seven-story building.
Currently, there is no information on casualties, but firefighting efforts are actively underway at the scene.
