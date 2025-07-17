Left Menu

Torrential Monsoon Tides Disrupt Lives in Pakistan

Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's Punjab province have claimed at least 63 lives and injured nearly 300 in 24 hours. Flooding and building collapses were prevalent, particularly affecting weaker homes. Nationwide, the monsoon season has killed 159 people since late June, exacerbating challenges linked to climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:17 IST
Torrential Monsoon Tides Disrupt Lives in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy monsoon rains across Pakistan's Punjab province resulted in at least 63 fatalities and nearly 300 injuries within 24 hours, according to provincial officials on Thursday. This raises the nationwide death toll from the rains to a staggering 159 since late June.

The year's rainy season marked a grim milestone on one of its deadliest days. Downpours triggered flooding and building collapses, notably impacting vulnerable homes with weaker roofs. Lahore, the eastern provincial capital, reported 15 deaths, Faisalabad nine, and several others occurred in farming towns like Okara, Sahiwal, and Pakpattan.

Since late June, 103 people have been killed and 393 injured in Punjab alone, as recorded by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). The obliterating rains damaged over 120 homes and killed six livestock. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported at least 159 deaths nationwide since June 25 and said over 1,000 homes had been wrecked.

A high flood alert has been signaled for the River Jhelum at Mangla's northern town, anticipating water inflow surges, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Authorities caution nearby communities that adjacent streams might overflow within the next 24 hours, intensifying risk. While monsoon rains are vital for crop irrigation and water supply replenishment, their growing adverse effects stem from rapid urbanization, inadequate drainage systems, and climate change-aggravated extreme weather phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025