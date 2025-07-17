Torrential Monsoon Tides Disrupt Lives in Pakistan
Heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan's Punjab province have claimed at least 63 lives and injured nearly 300 in 24 hours. Flooding and building collapses were prevalent, particularly affecting weaker homes. Nationwide, the monsoon season has killed 159 people since late June, exacerbating challenges linked to climate change.
Heavy monsoon rains across Pakistan's Punjab province resulted in at least 63 fatalities and nearly 300 injuries within 24 hours, according to provincial officials on Thursday. This raises the nationwide death toll from the rains to a staggering 159 since late June.
The year's rainy season marked a grim milestone on one of its deadliest days. Downpours triggered flooding and building collapses, notably impacting vulnerable homes with weaker roofs. Lahore, the eastern provincial capital, reported 15 deaths, Faisalabad nine, and several others occurred in farming towns like Okara, Sahiwal, and Pakpattan.
Since late June, 103 people have been killed and 393 injured in Punjab alone, as recorded by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). The obliterating rains damaged over 120 homes and killed six livestock. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported at least 159 deaths nationwide since June 25 and said over 1,000 homes had been wrecked.
A high flood alert has been signaled for the River Jhelum at Mangla's northern town, anticipating water inflow surges, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. Authorities caution nearby communities that adjacent streams might overflow within the next 24 hours, intensifying risk. While monsoon rains are vital for crop irrigation and water supply replenishment, their growing adverse effects stem from rapid urbanization, inadequate drainage systems, and climate change-aggravated extreme weather phenomena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
